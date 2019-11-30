Deep Prasad On Fade To Black

December 5th, 2019

Special Guest



Our guest tonight is Deep Prasad, the CEO of ReactiveQ.

Deep and his company are aiming to create the world’s first quantum computer, as well as work on producing superconductors and meta materials. Prasad is also an avid UFO advocate and tonight we'll discuss ET and much, much more. Part of ReactiveQ’s mission statement is that they are “actively engaged with engineers from TESLA, Lockheed Martin, Volkswagen and NASA in order to validate solution.”

Prasad is one the great young minds in science, and also offers a professional perspective in the UFO field.

Website: https://www.reactiveq.io/



