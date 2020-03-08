Diana Pasulka On Fade To Black

March 11th, 2020

Special Guest



Tonight our guest is Dr. Diana Pasulka and our focus will be on UFOs, science, religion and consciousness.

Dr. Pasulka is a Professor of Religious Studies and Chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religion at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington. Her research centers the emergence of contemporary religiosity within the context of digital and technological infrastructure, and Catholic History.

She is the author of numerous books and articles, including her recent book American Cosmic: UFOs, Religion, and Technology (Oxford University Press). Diana has conducted research at the the Archivio Segreto Vaticano (The Vatican Secret Archives) and Specola Vaticana (the Vatican Space Observatory) and is currently the head of a manuscript translation project of the canonization records of St. Joseph of Copertino and Sr. Mary of Agreda. She consults for movies, such as The Conjuring.

website: https://www.americancosmic.com/



