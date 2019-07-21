Dr. Kenneth James On Fade To Black

July 24th, 2019

Tonight our guest is Dr. Kenneth James and we are going to discuss Carl Jung, the Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst who founded analytical psychology. We will talk about Jung’s book, Flying Saucers, flat earth, faking the moon landings, and conspiracies in general, all from a Jungian perspective.

Dr. James maintains a private practice in Chicago, Illinois. His areas of expertise include dream work and psychoanalysis, archetypal dimensions of analytic practice, divination and synchronicity, and ways to sustain the vital relationship between body, mind and spirit. He has done post-doctoral work in music therapy, the Kabbalah, spirituality and theology, and uses these disciplines to inform his work as a Jungian analyst.

He recieved his PhD, MA, and BA from Northwestern University.

https://jungchicago.org/

http://soulworkcenter.org/

