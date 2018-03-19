Emery Smith On Fade To Black

March 19th 2018

E.T. Autopsy Insider



Emery Smith is a US Air Force veteran with a long history of assignments in highly classified, deep-black covert operations. He has been directly involved in autopsying over 3000 different species of extra-terrestrials.

Additionally, he has personally witnessed multiple crashed UFOs in possession of the military and has studied their composition and operational characteristics.

There are many fascinating and direct correlations between Emery’s testimony and those of other insiders such as William Tomkins and Corey Goode.

He has appeared in the film Sirius and Cosmic Disclosure for Gaia TV.

Website: https://www.gaia.com/video/emery-smith-whistleblower

