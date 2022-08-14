Fade To Black - Adam Apollo - August 17th

August 17th, 2022

Science and Searching for ET

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Adam Apollo joins the show to talk about Science and Searching for ET.

As a child, Adam Apollo had several encounters with extraterrestrial star-ships. Since awakening at 15 years, Adam dedicated himself to extensive studies in theoretical physics, symbolic geometry, past-life recall, sanskaric healing, Taoist alchemy, martial arts, energy therapies, occult magic, and many diverse ancient and modern spiritual traditions and practices.

He is a founder of the UNIFY movement, and is a member of the Resonance Academy for Unified Physics, the Guardian Alliance Academy for self-mastery, and the Visionary Arts Academy.

Websites:

https://www.adamapollo.com/

http://guardian.is/

https://resonancescience.org/

