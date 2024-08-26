Fade To Black - Brandon Massullo - August 29th

August 29th, 2024

Ghostly Encounters





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK:

Brandon Massullo explores the latest scientific research on ghostly encounters, examining environmental, biological, sociocultural, and psychological factors that contribute to these phenomena. He will also discuss the complexities of haunted house experiences and uncover what we've discovered over the past two decades.

Brandon Massullo is a Clinical Therapist, Parapsychologist, and Author based in Northeast Ohio. With over 20 years of research in paranormal phenomena, Massullo has actively participated in and been a featured speaker at numerous paranormal forums and events. He studied psychology and parapsychology at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. His research has been widely cited in various parapsychological journals, articles, and mainstream books.

Website: https://www.hauntedtheories.com/

