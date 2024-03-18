Fade To Black - Cari Sudmeier - March 20th

March 20th, 2024

'Frequency Over Time'





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Cari Sudmeier is with us to talk about her new film: 'Frequency Over Time' which is currently on the film festival circuit!

Cari Sudmeier is a writer, director, producer, and actress. Her brand is Destiny Change-Makers and her work explores mysticism, spiritual awakenings and characters who shape Destiny. Her first short film, FREQUENCY OVER TIME, that she wrote, directed and produced has won several awards since being released in January 2024, including Best First Time Director from both the 2024 Los Angeles Film Awards and Top Shorts awards. FEQUENCY OVER TIME is currently on the Film Festival Circuit and will premiere at the 2024 Suncreen film festival on April 27th in St. Petersburg Florida.

Cari is a graduate of the Writing Pad screenwriting courses in Los Angeles and had a featured extra role in Star is

Born and City of Industry. Cari was in 6 film projects in 2023 and opened her own film production company, SpiritHawk Studios, in 2023 and has produced three short films thus far.

Cari is also a co host of the podcast called HEAT, in association with Hotredhead media, featuring 6 women cohosts highlighting women in the film industry.

Cari is currently in pre production of two feature films that she has written, is pitching a TV series and will be acting in two indie films in 2024.

Website: www.carisudmeier.com

