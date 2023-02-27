Fade To Black - Cheryl Costa - March 1st

March 1st, 2023

UFOs In Your State





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Cheryl Costa is here to discuss the UFOs in your state and where to find them!

Cheryl is a native and resident of upstate New York who saw her first UFO at age 12. A military veteran, she’s a retired information security professional from the aerospace Industry. She’s been a speaker at the International UFO Congress and at the MUFON Symposium. From 2013 thru 2019 she wrote the UFO column “New York Skies” for SyracuseNewTimes.com and holds a bachelor of arts degree from the State University of New York at Empire State College in entertainment writing.

