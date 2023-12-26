Fade To Black - Chris Coleman - December 26th

December 26th, 2023





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Chris Coleman joins us to dive deep into the history of ghosts and haunts including President Abraham Lincoln's beliefs of the paranormal to the mysterious tales of the Civil War and much more!

Christopher Kiernan Coleman is a free-lance author, lecturer & consultant. He received his BA in History from St. Anselm College and pursued his graduate studies in Archaeology and Ancient History at the University of Chicago. He previously worked with Metro Nashville’s municipal museums for over five years, giving lectures, curating exhibits and coordinating living history programs, as well as accessioning new artifacts into its holdings and studying its collections. He has been Manager for the Bradford-Berry House, (an 18th century historic home) and is Director emeritus of a regional arts council. He has lectured as an adjunct instructor at Volunteer State College, as well as making presentations at other public venues such as the Southern Festival of Books and appearing on television and cable. Prior to settling in Nashville, he produced short films and documentaries in New York, winning several media awards.

Chris continues to write books, articles and online content on a wide variety of subjects and is working on a historical novel.

https://ckc4me.wordpress.com/about/

https://thelateunpleasantness.wordpress.com/

