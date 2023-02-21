Fade To Black - Chris Macklin - February 23rd

February 23rd, 2023

Off-Planet AI





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Christopher Macklin is here to discuss off-planet AI: Transhumanism, nanotech and their effects on humanity.

Christopher Macklin is a spiritual and metaphysical lecturer, author and remote viewer who shares his insights in the fields of spirituality, health and wellness and the paranormal.

Dr. Macklin treats Emotional Disorders, including Addictions, Chronic Depression, Schizophrenia and Bi-Polar Disorder. The whole person, and their whole life are treated, therefore relationships of families and loved ones can also be repaired and restored.

His exemplary research findings are culled from scientific evidence, intuitive information and divine connection which makes him a highly respected speaker, lecturer and medical consultant world-wide.

Website: https://www.globalenlightenmentproject.com/

