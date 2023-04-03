Fade To Black - Craig Campobasso - April 4th

April 4th, 2023

Book: 'The UFO Hotspot'





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Author and researcher Craig Campobasso joins us to discuss his new book: 'The UFO Hotspot'.

Multiple award-winning filmmaker and Emmy-nominated casting director Craig Campobasso was fifteen when he started in the entertainment business. His young acting career was off to a great start; he landed his first national commercial for McDonald’s chicken sandwich, and spoke his first line of dialogue to Tuesday Weld in a MOW.

After graduating high school at age seventeen, Craig went to work behind-the-scenes on such blockbuster film classics as Frank Herbert’s Dune directed by David Lynch; and two Arnold Schwarzenegger movies Conan The Destroyer and Total Recall. He began his casting career on Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories. He received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Casting for a Series on David E. Kelley’s Picket Fences. Craig’s casting career spans three decades.

Craig directed, wrote and produced the short film Stranger at the Pentagon, which was adapted from the popular UFO book authored by the late Dr. Frank E. Stranges. After production, the short film collected accolades. In September 2014, it won Best Sci-Fi film at the Burbank International Film Festival, selling out all 275 seats—a first for the festival. In 2015, it won a Remi Award at the Worldfest Houston International Film Festival for Best Sci-Fi Short.

Craig has appeared on many radio shows, including Coast to Coast AM with George Noory and Fade to Black with Jimmy Church and the Jeff Rense Show. He has also been a guest on the Open Minds talk show, with Regina Meredith; and Beyond Belief, hosted by George Noory on www.Gaia.com. Craig has also appeared on The History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, twice, the latest in Season 19 that debuted Jan6, 2023 where Giorgio A. Tsoukalos is the main Ancient Astronaut theorist. He also appeared on the Travel Channels UFO WITNESS in their entire season 2 in 2022.

Websites:

https://www.autobiographyofanet.com/

https://www.strangeratthepentagon.com/

