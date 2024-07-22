Fade To Black - Glenn Kreisberg - July 23rd

July 23rd, 2024

Archaeoastronomy





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Glenn Kreisberg has led a ground-breaking study of ceremonial stone landscapes in Northeast America and their relationship to other sites around the world, analyzing the archaeoastronomy, archaeoacoustics, and symbolism of these sites to reveal their relationships to other ceremonial stone sites across America and the world.

Glenn Kreisberg is an author, outdoor guide, and radio engineer, who researches archaeoastronomy and landscape archaeology in the Hudson Valley and Catskill Mountains of New York. His books include Mysteries of the Ancient Past, Lost Knowledge of the Ancients, and Spirits in Stone. He served two terms as vice president of the New England Antiquities Research Association (NEARA) and studied archaeoastronomy at SUNY and archaeoacoustics on Malta.

He is co-founder of the non-profit Overlook Mountain Center in Woodstock, NY.

Website: https://neara.org/

