Fade To Black - Dan Baldwin - December 7th

December 7th, 2023

Higgens Abduction





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Dan Baldwin is here to talk about the Higgens Abduction case... and the history of dowsing!

Dan Baldwin is a professional writer, often a "ghost writer" for other professionals. He has written and co-written or ghosted more than 60 books and has won numerous local, regional and national awards. He is a certified clinical hypnotherapist, plays the Native American flute and is an expert pendulum dowser having used the pendulum to assist in finding missing persons for more than 20 years.

Websites:

https://fourknightspress.com/

https://danbaldwin.com/

