Dan Baldwin

December 7th, 2023

 

Higgens Abduction

 

Fade To Black - Dan Baldwin - December 7th

 
 

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Dan Baldwin is here to talk about the Higgens Abduction case... and the history of dowsing!

Dan Baldwin is a professional writer, often a "ghost writer" for other professionals. He has written and co-written or ghosted more than 60 books and has won numerous local, regional and national awards. He is a certified clinical hypnotherapist, plays the Native American flute and is an expert pendulum dowser having used the pendulum to assist in finding missing persons for more than 20 years.

Websites:
https://fourknightspress.com/
https://danbaldwin.com/

Premium Episode Download

Shares
PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com