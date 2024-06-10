Fade To Black - Darcy Weir - June 11th

June 11th, 2024

New Film: Transmedium





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Darcy Weir will be presenting his research and interviews on the topic of UFOs over our waters, highlighting the often overlooked aspect of USO activity in the ocean. His latest documentary delves deeply into this phenomenon, featuring expert testimonies to explore what might be occurring with USOs or a Fastmover program.

Darcy Weir is a documentary filmmaker who over the past two decades has chosen to explore some of the most intriguing topics of discussion today, including UFOs, Cryptids, and even Bitcoin. He has completed over 15 feature-length documentaries on these topics, all of which are available on Amazon Prime and AppleTV. His goal is to make the world of UFOs more accessible to the general public by shedding light on the subject in new ways. His recent film Transmedium: Fastmovers & USOs covers a history of anomalies in our waters with Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet and Richard Dolan.

