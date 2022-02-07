Fade To Black - Debbie Ziegelmeyer - February 8th.

February 8th, 2022

UFO/USOs

.

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Debbie Ziegelmeyer joins us for the first time to discuss her new book: "The Alien Colonization of Earth's Waterways"... a full night of UFO/USO water related activity.

Debbie joined MUFON in 2000 and became a Field Investigator shorty after. She is currently a MUFON Star Team Investigator, the State Director of Missouri, a member of the MUFON Business Board of Directors, The Functional Director of Underwater Research and Recovery, a Benefactor, and Inner Circle member, and a MUFON Archivist. She is also a member of Ted Phillip’s S.I.U./T.P.R.C. Team, and in 2004, organized the MUFON Dive Team along with Tom Ferrario current T.P.R.C. Team leader. Debbie has over 1,200 completed UFO investigations, with over 860 of them being MUFON sighting reports. She also teaches a MUFON Field Investigator Dive Team course which instructs investigators in both in water and on shore responsibilities and protocols.

As the Director of the Underwater Research and Recovery Team for the Mutual UFO Network, a PADI Scuba Instructor, and an experienced UAP/USO investigator, Debbie Ziegelmeyer has studied the USO (Unidentified Submerged Objects) phenomenon for decades. She now brings the culmination of this work to the public in this book.

Website: https://www.amazon.com/Alien-Colonization-Earths-Waterways-Water-related/dp/1737899620

