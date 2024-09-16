Fade To Black - Don Schmitt - September 19th

September 19th, 2024

Donald Schmitt, best-selling author and UFO researcher, delves into eyewitness testimony and the evidence surrounding the infamous UFO crash at Roswell. Schmitt discusses the enduring mystery of contact and the government cover-up, as well as the latest developments in UFO disclosure efforts.

Donald Schmitt is a best-selling author and former co-director of the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies in Chicago, where he served as Director of Special Investigations for a decade. He co-authored Witness to Roswell, which held the title of the world's top-selling UFO book for three consecutive years. Schmitt is also the co-founder of the International UFO Museum and Research Center in Roswell, New Mexico. His first book, UFO Crash at Roswell, was adapted into the Golden Globe-nominated film "Roswell."

Website: https://www.linkedin.com/in/donald-schmitt-707a5919/

