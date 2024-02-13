Fade To Black - Dr. Damon Abraham - February 15th

February 15th, 2024

Technology Meets Psi





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Damon Abraham will discuss his groundbreaking research in the field of parapsychology. We will be focusing on the fascinating realm where technology meets psi, by uncovering the intricate connections between psi phenomena and consciousness.

Damon Abraham, PhD, is a researcher in affective science and parapsychology and is the Principal Research Scientist at Entangled, a consciousness-based mobile app exploring the boundaries between mind and reality. His research intersects a broad range of topics including emotion and mental representation, non-local consciousness (out-of-body and near-death experiences etc.), non-local perception (remote viewing/pre-cognition), and non-local influence (REGs, micro & macro PK effects etc.). His interests primarily lie at the intersection of consciousness, psychic phenomena, and artificial intelligence and their relationship to transformative technologies, human potential, and personal growth. He has presented his work at multiple conferences and currently sits on the council for the Society for Scientific Exploration.

Websites:

https://damonabe.wixsite.com/my-site

https://noetic.org/blog/remote-viewing-research/

Premium Episode Download