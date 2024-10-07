Fade To Black - Dr. Diane Hennacy - October 9th

October 9, 2024

Neuroscience And You





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Diane Hennacy, a leading neuropsychiatrist, shares groundbreaking findings in brain science and explores why psychic experiences are still dismissed by many. We discuss her current research, the challenges savant skills pose to neuroscience, and the differences between geniuses and savants.

Diane Hennacy, M.D., is a neuropsychiatrist, neuroscientist, and former Harvard faculty member, with a private practice in Oregon. A Johns Hopkins-trained clinician and award-winning author, she has worked internationally, including with Sir Michael Rutter studying autism in 1987. Dr. Powell is an expert on PTSD and co-created programs for Survivors of Torture, International, and the McCandless Women’s Center. She has researched human consciousness, telepathy, and precognition in autistic children, and authored The ESP Enigma. Her work has also been featured in the 2012 compilation Seriously Strange, following a symposium at Wasan Island.

Website: https://drdianehennacy.com/

