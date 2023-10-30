Fade To Black - Dr. Irene Scott - November 2nd

November 2nd, 2023

Pascagoula Abduction





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Irena Scott is here for the first time to talk about her books about the Pacagoula Abduction and Calvin Parker.

Dr. Irena Scott received her Ph.D. from the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Missouri, did post-doctoral research at Cornell University, and has had a professorship at St. Bonaventure University. The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) employed her in Ph.D. level (GS-11) research in satellite photography including in the Air Order of Battle section of its Photographic Interpretation Office, which involved aircraft identification with above top-secret Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI), clearances. She was employed as a Physical Scientist/Cartographer in what is now the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency using satellite photography, and she worked at Battelle Memorial Institute. She has been sent for work-related purposes to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and has been in the secured areas including the Blue Room (NASIC) building. She was an astronomer at the Ohio State University Radio Observatory “Big Ear,” and was a correspondent for Popular Mechanics magazine.

https://irenascott.com/

