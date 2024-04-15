Fade To Black - Dr. James Beacham - April 15th

April 15th, 2024

What Is CERN?





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. James Beacham will discuss his research at CERN that focuses on searches for new particles and phenomena such as dark matter, dark photons, quantum black holes, and exotic Higgs bosons.

James Beacham is a particle physicist, science storyteller, and filmmaker. He’s currently a post-doctoral researcher with the ATLAS Experiment at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, with Duke University.

James is best known to the public as a science storyteller, social media science communicator, and commentator on the future of science, technology, artificial intelligence, society, politics, pseudoscience, and misinformation. He has been a keynote speaker at science, technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, futurism, digital culture, design, and art events around the globe. He has spoken at the American Museum of Natural History, the Royal Institution, the Science Museum London, the Guggenheim Bilbao, TED, the Swiss Innovation Forum, the Frankfurt Book Fair, and the BBC, among many others. He has appeared in series on the BBC, the Discovery Channel, and PBS, and has been featured in The New York Times, WIRED, Gizmodo, and India Today.

Website: https://jbbeacham.com/

