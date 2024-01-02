Fade To Black - Dr. Jeffrey Michlove - January 3rd

January 3rd, 2024

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Jeffrey Mishlove, host of 'Thinking Allowed' and 'New Thinking Allowed' joins us to talk about the Bigalow Contest: Beyond the Brain, The PK Man, and consciousness.

New Thinking Allowed host, Jeffrey Mishlove, PhD, is author of The Roots of Consciousness, Psi Development Systems, and The PK Man. He is the recipient of the only doctoral diploma in "parapsychology" ever awarded by an accredited university (University of California, Berkeley, 1980). Between 1986 and 2002 he hosted and co-produced the original Thinking Allowed public television series. He is also past-president of the non-profit Intuition Network, an organization dedicated to creating a world in which all people are encouraged to cultivate and apply their inner, intuitive abilities.

https://www.thinkingallowed.com/

https://www.bigelowinstitute.org/docs/1st.pdf

