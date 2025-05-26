Fade To Black - Dr. Mark Carlotto - Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

An Inconvenient Theory





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Mark Carlotto Dr. Mark Carlotto, author of An Inconvenient Theory, presents evidence that ancient sites align with former North Pole locations—pointing to advanced Ice Age civilizations and challenging mainstream views on climate and geology.

Mark Carlotto is an engineer, scientist, and author with over four decades of experience in the aerospace industry. He holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and has published numerous technical papers and books. Best known for his research on the Face on Mars, UFOs/UAPs, and lost civilizations, Dr. Carlotto brings a rigorous scientific approach to unconventional questions. His books span genres—science, history, technology, and the unexplained—uniting them with a common thread: a relentless curiosity and commitment to discovering the truth.

Websites::

https://markcarlotto.com/

Premium Episode Download