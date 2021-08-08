Dr. Robert Schoch

August 11th, 2021

 

Forgotten Civilization

 

Fade To Black - Dr. Robert Schoch - August 11th.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Robert M. Schoch joins us to discuss the new, revised and expanded edition of his best selling book: "Forgotten Civilization".

Dr. Robert M. Schoch, a full-time faculty member at the College of General Studies at Boston University since 1984, earned his Ph.D. in Geology and Geophysics at Yale University, his M.S. and M.Phil. in Geology and Geophysics from Yale, as well as degrees in Anthropology (B.A.) and Geology (B.S.) from George Washington University.

In the early 1990s, Dr. Schoch along with John Anthony West, recast the date of the Great Sphinx of Egypt from 2,600 BC back to 10,500 BC… by demonstrating that the monument has been heavily eroded by water despite the fact that its location on the edge of the Sahara has endured hyper-arid climactic conditions for the past 5,000 years.

Dr. Schoch revealed to the world that mankind’s history is greater and older than previously believed.

Website: https://www.robertschoch.com/

 

 

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 221 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com