Fade To Black - Drew Beeson - May 24th

May 24th, 2023

D.B. Cooper And The Zodiac Killer





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Drew Beeson is with us for the first time and we are going to discuss DB Cooper, the Zodiak Killer, and the Yuba County Five!

Drew Hurst Beeson has been exploring the unknown all his life. Inspired by Coast to Coast AM and Unsolved Mysteries, Drew is on a mission to understand our mysterious world. Drew’s first foray into true crime writing was his book, Sighting In on the Zodiac Killer: Unmasking America’s Most Puzzling Unsolved Murders. His second true crime book is Paratrooper of Fortune: The Story of Ted B. Braden: Vietnam Commando, CIA Operative, Congo Mercenary, and just maybe D.B. Copper. Drew latest book is about the mystery and disappearance of the Yuba County Five. He is the host of a true crime/conspiracy YouTube channel and was recently featured on an episode of the History Channel’s “History’s Greatest Mysteries”.

Website: https://drewbeesonbooks.com/

Premium Episode Download