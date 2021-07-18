Duke Sullivan

July 20th, 2021

 

World Bigfoot Radio

 

Fade To Black - Duke Sullivan - July 20th.

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Duke Sullivan of World Bigfoot Radio joins us for the first time... and we are going to talk about GLAGG and the story of Kevin Laing... and much, much more!

Brian “Duke” Sullivan is a Bigfoot Researcher from Montana, USA. He saw his first Bigfoot in 1972 when he was just ten years old. Duke has been researching Bigfoot for well over 40 years and has multiple sightings. His intense interest in Bigfoot revolves around the behavioral attributes of these creatures vs. proving their existence.

Duke is also an extremely well versed and self described conspiracy theorist and has collaborated with Wes Germer from Sasquatch Chronicles on programs such as “Duke’s Conspiracy Corner” and “The Renegade” podcast as well as being a frequent guest on Sasquatch Chronicles, in addition to being a guest on Strange Familiars and The Bigfoot Outlaws.

Website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcMSv6qqwM87zEKsg_ywjOw

 

 

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 216 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com