Fade To Black - Duke Sullivan - July 20th.

July 20th, 2021

World Bigfoot Radio

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Duke Sullivan of World Bigfoot Radio joins us for the first time... and we are going to talk about GLAGG and the story of Kevin Laing... and much, much more!

Brian “Duke” Sullivan is a Bigfoot Researcher from Montana, USA. He saw his first Bigfoot in 1972 when he was just ten years old. Duke has been researching Bigfoot for well over 40 years and has multiple sightings. His intense interest in Bigfoot revolves around the behavioral attributes of these creatures vs. proving their existence.

Duke is also an extremely well versed and self described conspiracy theorist and has collaborated with Wes Germer from Sasquatch Chronicles on programs such as “Duke’s Conspiracy Corner” and “The Renegade” podcast as well as being a frequent guest on Sasquatch Chronicles, in addition to being a guest on Strange Familiars and The Bigfoot Outlaws.

Website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcMSv6qqwM87zEKsg_ywjOw



