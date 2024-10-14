Fade To Black - Earl Grey - October 15th





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Earl Grey shares a deeply personal story about his mother’s work during the 1950s for Hughes Aircraft as one of Howard Hughes's personal secretaries. She revealed that UFOs and non-human intelligent life were real. Her secret shaped his life and led him to become a MUFON Field Investigator, where he explored over 1000 cases in his search for the truth.

Southern California MUFON: Exploring the Unknown

Southern California MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) is a regional chapter of the world’s largest organization dedicated to investigating UFO sightings and extraterrestrial phenomena. Established in 1969, MUFON has been at the forefront of researching unexplained aerial events, fostering public awareness, and supporting witnesses in understanding their encounters.

The Southern California chapter plays a crucial role in advancing the mission of MUFON by conducting scientific investigations and connecting individuals who share an interest in UFOs. Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, Southern California MUFON offers resources, community events, and expert analysis to help you explore the possibilities of extraterrestrial life.