Fade To Black - Hugh Newman - March 5th

March 5th, 2024

Gobekli And Karahan Tepe





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Hugh Newman is back with us to share new research from southeast Anatolia, looking at Göbekli Tepe, Karahan Tepe, Sayburç, Sefer Tepe and other sites in the Taş Tepeler region.

Hugh Newman is an explorer, megalithomaniac and co-author of Giants on Record. He is a

regular guest on History Channel's Ancient Aliens and Search for the Lost Giants. He has articles published in Atlantis Rising and World Explorer (US), New Dawn (Australia) and numerous other publications. As well as organizing the Megalithomania conferences and tours, he has spoken at events in the UK, Malta, France, Peru, Egypt, Bosnia and North America. He lives in Glastonbury, England.

https://www.megalithomania.co.uk/

