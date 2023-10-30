Fade To Black - Jason Martell - November 1st

November 1st, 2023

Lost Cycle Of Time





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Martell is back with us to talk about the Bagdad Batter and the Lost Cycle of Time... how ancient priests and astronomers from many ancient cultures tracked the movement of the heavens over 100’s of years. How could ancient man tell which zodical age they were in?

For over 15 years, Mr. Martell has been one ofthe leading researchers and lectures specializing in ancient civilization technologies. Mr Martell's research has been featured worldwide on numerous television and radio networks such as The Discovery Channel, Syfy Channel, and the BBC. He is currently a regular guest on the show "Ancient Aliens"on the History Channel. His latest book "Knowledge Apocalypse" is available on Amazon.com.

https://jasonmartell.com/

