Fade To Black - Jason Quitt And Paul Seaburn - April 1st

April 1st, 2024

E.T. Signal Decoded





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Quitt and Paul Seaburn join us to discuss the BREAKING NEWS: A leaked E.T. Signal has been decoded!!!

Jason Quitt is the author of Astral Genesis - Astrological Keys To The Gods, and Egyptian Postures of Power - Mysticism | Movements | Meditations. Jason has been teaching and lecturing on the subjects of mysticism, out of body experiences, astral projection, meditation and Qi Gong since 2010. Jason has been studying various energy modalities and spiritual practices since 2002. After graduating from the Institute of Energy Wellness in 2005, Jason has continued his journey into the ancient systems of mysticism, metaphysics, wellness, and Shamanism to this day.

Paul Seaburn's long, strange, mysterious trip to editor and writer at Mysterious Universe and host of the What in the World podcast began with a career in tech support, management and sales for two successful computer industry startups. A lifelong love of comedy led him to try standup, but his talent for writing resulted instead in a second career penning jokes for the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Comic Strip Live and many top comedians. As jokes expanded to essays and scripts, his works were published by The New York Times, many magazines and in over 30 collections of humor, trivia and puzzles. He was the head writer and song lyricist for an Emmy-winning children's show, and the head writer for a jazz/comedy show on public radio. After a stint writing scripts for a comedy and weird news show, Paul brought his writing and comedy skills to the paranormal and strange news world at Mysterious Universe, where he can finally scratch the itch he's had since his youth to become a cross between Robert Ripley and Johnny Carson.

