Fade To Black - Jay Weidner - December 10th

December 10, 2024

'A Clockwork Shining'





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jay Weidner explores Stanley Kubrick’s *The Shining* in a whole new light. In "A Clockwork Shining", Weidner argues the film isn’t just a horror classic but a commentary on mind control and manipulation by unseen forces. Discover the hidden layers of one of cinema’s most debated masterpieces.

Jay Weidner, dubbed “an authority on the hermetic and alchemical traditions” by Wired magazine, is a renowned filmmaker, author, and scholar. Often likened to a modern-day Indiana Jones, he is celebrated for his global quests to uncover ancient artifacts and insights into humanity’s spiritual destiny. Weidner’s work delves deeply into the forces shaping our world, offering profound perspectives on the origins of today’s global challenges. His creative achievements include the feature film *The Last Avatar*, the acclaimed documentary *Infinity: The Ultimate Trip, Journey Beyond Death*, and the groundbreaking series exploring Stanley Kubrick’s work, *Kubrick’s Odyssey and Beyond the Infinite*.

