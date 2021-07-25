Fade To Black - Jay Weidner - July 28th.

July 28th, 2021

Mystery Schools

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Jay Weidner is back and tonight we are going to take a deep dive into the Secret Mystery Schools, Alchemy, and who is really running the world today.

Called by Wired Magazine an “authority on the hermetic and alchemical traditions,” Jay is a renowned filmmaker, author and scholar. He is writer/director of the feature film, The Last Avatar, director of the critically acclaimed documentary, Infinity: The Ultimate Trip, Journey Beyond Death and writer/director of the documentary series on the work of Stanley Kubrick, Kubrick’s Odyssey and Beyond the Infinite.

Jay was featured in the History Channel’s documentary, The Lost Book of Nostradamus and was associate producer and featured in the History Channel’s special, Nostradamus 2012. He was also featured in the documentary, Room 237, in Brad Meltzer’s Decoded, and in Jesse Ventura’s Conspiracy Theory. He is the co-author of The Mysteries of the Great Cross of Hendaye: Alchemy and the End of Time published by Destiny Books and A Monument to the End of Time (with Vincent Bridges).

In 2000, he founded Sacred Mysteries together with his wife, Sharron Rose. He has directed 15 films in the current Sacred Mysteries DVD Collection including: The Last Avatar, Infinity, Secrets of Alchemy, Artmind, Healing the Luminous Body, Quantum Astrology, and Sophia Returning.

Website: http://sacredmysteries.com/



