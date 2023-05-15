Jerome Clark

May 15th, 2023

 

CUFOS And The UFO Hypothesis

 

Fade To Black - Jerome Clark - May 15th

 
 

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Jerome Clark is with us and we are going to discuss the UFO hypothesis on Experiencers Anomalies, the 1897 Airships, the time line of UFO studies, Allen J. Hynek, and his favorite UFO cases!

Jerome Clark was born and raised in Canby, Minnesota; he attended South Dakota State University and Moorhead State College, (now called Minnesota State University Moorhead). He has served as a writer, reporter, and editor for a number of magazines which cover UFOs and other paranormal subjects. He has appeared on ABC News Special Report, Unsolved Mysteries, Sightings and the A&E Network discussing UFOs and other oddities. Jerry is also a country and folk music songwriter of note. Jerry is most proud of his work with the Center of UFO Studies.

Website:
http://cufos.org/

