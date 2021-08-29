Fade To Black - Jim Harold - August 31st.

August 31st, 2021

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jim Harold is back... and tonight we are going to listen to Jim's amazing, sometimes scary, and always entertaining, paranormal tales... as well as talk host to host and find out what makes him so, well, driven. And just how did he get those amazing broadcast pipes? We'll find out about THAT and much more...

Jim is the host of The Paranormal Podcast and Jim Harold's Campfire. He is celebrating his 16th anniversary of podcasting on the unknown. Before becoming a full time pod-caster in 2012, Jim worked on the business side of media for over 15 years.

He has written a popular series of 5 Campfire books featuring the best tales of the unknown from his podcasts: True Ghost Stories: Jim Harold's Campfire 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 (All Kindle #1 Supernatural Best Sellers).

Jim's programs have been downloaded over 50 million times: The Paranormal Podcast and Jim Harold's Campfire are among the Top 1% most downloaded podcasts on the industry's largest podcast host, Libsyn.

