Fade To Black - John Greenewald - April 11th

April 11th, 2024

Black Vault





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: John Greenewald is with us to share his latest research and what is going on in the world of documents... all of them.

John began researching the U.S. Government in 1996 at the age of fifteen. Targeting the CIA, FBI, Pentagon, Air Force, Army, Navy, NSA, and the DIA by utilizing the Freedom of Information Act. He accumulated an astonishing number of documents on topics related to UFOs, the JFK Assassination, chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons, and top secret aircraft.

John named his online archive “The Black Vault” ... the largest private online collection anywhere in the world, with million of pages of material.

His books include: Beyond UFO Secrecy, Inside the Black Vault, and Secrets of the Black Vault.

Website: https://www.theblackvault.com/

