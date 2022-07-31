Fade To Black - John Michael Godier - August 2nd

John Michael Godier
August 2nd, 2022
James Webb And ET
Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: John Michael Godier joins us for a full night of the James Webb Space Telescope and it's search for ET and life on exoplanets!
John Michael Godier is a science fiction author and futurist with two novels out out, The Salvagers and Supermind, and is the host of two YouTube channels, his personal one under his own name and a science based talk show, The Event Horizon, where he interviews guests on subjects ranging from astrophysics, exoplanets,
alien life, and the Fermi Paradox. His content is also available as a podcast on Spotify and Apple.
