John Michael Godier

August 2nd, 2022

 

James Webb And ET

 

Fade To Black - John Michael Godier - August 2nd

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: John Michael Godier joins us for a full night of the James Webb Space Telescope and it's search for ET and life on exoplanets!

John Michael Godier is a science fiction author and futurist with two novels out out, The Salvagers and Supermind, and is the host of two YouTube channels, his personal one under his own name and a science based talk show, The Event Horizon, where he interviews guests on subjects ranging from astrophysics, exoplanets,
alien life, and the Fermi Paradox. His content is also available as a podcast on Spotify and Apple.

Websites:
http://www.johnmichaelgodier.com
http://www.youtube.com/johnmichaelgodier
http://www.youtube.com/eventhorizonshow

 

Premium Episode Download

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 332 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com