Jonny Enoch

December 20th, 2021

 

World Updates!

 

Fade To Black - Fader Christmas Special - December 21st.

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Jonny Enoch is with us and we are going to talk about his recent information gathering on all things strange... UFOs, technology, and the state of our world.

Jonny’s ground-breaking research has been featured in numerous interviews, articles and has been well received at conferences. His goal is to prepare the public for full disclosure and create a peaceful future that includes space exploration and the development of consciousness based sciences.

Currently, he is a featured speaker on the Ancient Mysteries Tour of Egypt and the Serpentine Mysteries Tour of Peru and Bolivia with Brien Foerster at Hidden Inca Tours. He is also writing a book on Advanced Civilizations and Ancient Consciousness Technologies.

 

 

