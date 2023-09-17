Fade To Black - Joshua Cutchin - September 19th

September 19th, 2023

UFOs And Folklore





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Joshua Cutchin joins us to talk about the similarities between the UFO phenomenon and fairy folklore, an argument for a connection between UFOs and the human dead.

Joshua Cutchin is the author of seven non-fiction books about the supernatural. He has appeared on dozens of programs including Coast to Coast AM, and is regularly invited to speak at paranormal conferences. His latest non-fiction book is the two-volume set, Ecology of Souls: A New Mythology of Death & the Paranormal. In August of 2023, he released his first novel, Them Old Ways Never Died.

Website:

https://www.joshuacutchin.com/

Premium Episode Download