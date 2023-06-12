Fade To Black - Justin Bamforth - June 14th

June 14th, 2023

Men In Black





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Justin Bamforth is here to discuss the Men in Black and Other High Strangeness Subjects and experiences that he's investigated—from the paranormal to ufology, encounters with the Men in Black, time slips, and doppelgängers.

Justin Bamforth has been exploring various avenues of high strangeness and its interconnectedness—from the paranormal to UFOs, the Men in Black, psychic phenomena, and everything in between for almost two decades. His bestselling book, “The Spectrum,” looks at the often-overlooked aspects of these events through various case studies and his own experiences. Justin frequently lectures on the subject, collaborates with other investigators, and consults with people worldwide to better understand whatever it is we’re dealing with. He is the host of the Terra Signals podcast and can also be found at Normal Paranormal—a website where he writes articles, offers different perspectives, and encourages people to share their own experiences with him.

Website: https://justinbamforth.com/

