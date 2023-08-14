Fade To Black - Kim Carlsberg - August 17th

August 17th, 2023

A Life Of ET Contact





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Kim Carlsberg is with us for the first time!

Kim’s courage and commitment to uncovering and sharing the truth of her haunting encounters cost her immensely. Striving to maintain sanity in her “normal” life that became battered with extreme heights of anguish, mental exhaustion and sleep deprivation, was monumentally challenging. But with the help of a few close friends, Kim was not only able to manage, but to eventually become one of the most credible witnesses to the most incredible phenomenon on Earth.

A graduate of the “Art Center College of Design” Pasadena, CA in commercial photography, Kim’s career as an advertising and portrait photographer has covered all aspects of the entertainment and music industries. She has been commissioned to photograph the most noted celebrities in private sittings, from rock stars to presidents. Her work has appeared on televisions, in movies and hundreds of publications worldwide including Rolling Stone, TV Guide and Time. Her five year stretch as the exclusive photographer on the enormously successful TV series "BayWatch", brought her the honor of being the first woman invited into the Hollywood Camera Union "IATSE".

Kim is an international keynote speaker published in numerous magazine and news articles and a featured guest on History Channel’s “Ancient Aliens”, “Coast To Coast AM with George Noory,” and CNN’s, “Inside Man with Morgan Spurlock”.

Websites:

http://www.kimcarlsbergbio.com/

http://www.kimcarlsbergbio.com/kim---books.html

