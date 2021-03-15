Fade To Black - Lee Speigel - March 15th.

March 15th, 2021

'The Phenomenon'

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Lee Speigel returns! The veteran UFO researcher and journalist joins us to discuss his latest work as co-producer and co-writer for the film 'Phenomenon' that was directed by James Fox. We'll have some exclusive "behind the scenes" images and Lee will discuss the future of Ufology and Disclosure.

Lee is the former host of NBC Radio's "The Edge of Reality." He produced and hosted nearly 1,500 programs on unexplained phenomena over an eight-year period at NBC Radio, and previously worked at Westwood One Radio and ABCNews.com. Following his seven years with ABC News, he joined the popular Weird News team of AOLNews.com. After AOL merged with The Huffington Post, Speigel continued with the company, writing hundreds of stories.

He is the only person in history to produce, in 1978, a major presentation at the United Nations on the subject of UFOs.

Today, Lee hosts 'Edge of Reality' on KGRA.

Website: https://kgradb.com/edge-of-reality-radio/



