Linda Moulton Howe

April 14th, 2022

 

 

Fade To Black - Linda Moulton Howe - April 14th

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Linda Moulton Howe is here for a full evening of Antarctica, Spartan 1, Spartan 2... and beyond!

Linda Moulton Howe is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master’s Degree in Communication. She has devoted her documentary film, television, radio, writing and reporting career to productions concerning science, medicine and the environment. Ms. Howe has received local, national and international awards, including three regional Emmys, a national Emmy nomination and a Station Peabody award.

Linda produces reports and edits Earthfiles.com and hosts her weekly livestream on YouTube that has just passed 200K subs, and has been on Ancient Aliens since it's first season...and has traveled in Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, England, Norway, France, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, Australia, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the Yucatan and Puerto Rico for research and productions.

Website: https://www.earthfiles.com/

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 294 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com