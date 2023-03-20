Fade To Black - Linda Moulton Howe - March 24th

March 24th, 2023

Special: A Life of Research





Tonight, Friday on FADE to BLACK: Linda Moulton Howe joins us for our LMH Special: A Life of Research!

On April 1st, Linda will recieve a Media Legend Award at the Parapod Festival in Los Angeles for her lifetime commitment of research with our community and tonight we will celebrate with Linda!

Linda is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master’s Degree in Communication and has received local, national and international awards, including three regional Emmys, a national Emmy nomination and a Station Peabody award.

Linda produces reports and edits Earthfiles.com, and hosts her live YouTube show each week as well as being on Ancient Aliens since it's first season.

Ms. Howe has traveled to Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, England, Norway, France, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, Australia, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the Yucatan and Puerto Rico for her research and productions.

Website: https://www.earthfiles.com/

