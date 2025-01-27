Fade To Black - Lionel Friedberg - January 28, 2025

January 28, 2025

Tribal Shaman And You





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Lionel Friedberg discusses his deeply personal memoir, Forever in My Veins. Lionel shares captivating stories from his South African roots, global filmmaking adventures, and spiritual encounters, exploring the profound connections between humanity and the natural world.

Lionel Friedberg is an Emmy Award-winning producer and New York Times bestselling author. Lionel has spent 50 years making films as diverse as full-length theatrical features and television documentaries. After growing up in South Africa during the troubled era of apartheid, he began his career during the dying days of colonialism in Central Africa. He eventually settled in Los Angeles, where his work took him to the sound stages of Hollywood and to the most remote regions of the Earth. His career exposed him to the extraordinary wonders of our planet and brought him into close contact with many unforgettable personalities, from maverick scientists to politicians, entertainers, and people who survived near-death experiences.

