Fade To Black - Maja D’Aoust - January 2nd

Maja D’Aoust
January 2nd, 2024
Witch's Familiar
Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Maja D’Aoust is here to explore the history and creation of a witch’s familiar, also known as a spirit double or guardian spirit, Maja D’Aoust shows how there is much more to these supernatural servant spirits and guardians than meets the eye.
Maja D’Aoust has a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry, a master’s degree in transformational psychology with a focus on shamanism, the I Ching, and ancestors.
Website: http://www.witchofthedawn.com/