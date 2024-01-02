Fade To Black - Maja D’Aoust - January 2nd

January 2nd, 2024

Witch's Familiar





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Maja D’Aoust is here to explore the history and creation of a witch’s familiar, also known as a spirit double or guardian spirit, Maja D’Aoust shows how there is much more to these supernatural servant spirits and guardians than meets the eye.

Maja D’Aoust has a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry, a master’s degree in transformational psychology with a focus on shamanism, the I Ching, and ancestors.

Website: http://www.witchofthedawn.com/

