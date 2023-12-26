Fade To Black - Marcus Allen - December 28th

December 28th, 2023

Apollo Moon Hoax





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Marcus Allen is with us to talk about the many anomalies, inconsistencies and unexplained details surrounding the Apollo missions of 1969 – 1972.

Marcus Allen is the UK publisher of Nexus Magazine, which he introduced to the UK and Europe in 1994. Nexus is the world's leading alternative news magazine, covering Health, Future Science, Hidden History, The Unexplained and UFOs. Nexus originates from Australia, and is now sold in over 100 countries including the USA and Canada.

Marcus has appeared on many TV shows during the past 25 years, to discuss the Apollo Moon Landing controversy: BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky News and Sci Fi and Discovery Channels, as well as being interviewed on numerous national, local radio and online shows in the UK and In the USA, on Coast to Coast AM and the Conspiracy Show .

He asks anyone to 'prove him wrong' when he claims that no human has landed on the Moon.

Websites:

https://www.aulis.com/

https://nexusmagazine.com/?v=7516fd43adaa

Premium Episode Download