Fade To Black - Margie Kay - November 23rd.

November 23rd, 2021

Midwest UFOs/UAPs

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Margie Kay is here to talk about the midwest US and their UFO sightings, contact, and Disclosure. Tonight we will cover four states, one by one, and find out what is really going on!

Margie is the CEO, owner and President of a forensic investigation company, Director of the OZ Inter-dimensional Communication Institute and president of Un-X Media and the KUNX Digital Broadcasting Network. Margie is a 40-year veteran UFO and paranormal investigator and is a nationally acclaimed remote viewer, having helped to solve over 60 missing person, homicide and theft cases for law enforcement. She serves as Assistant State Director and Education Coordinator for Missouri MUFON, and as Director of the OZ Interdimensional Communication Institute. Margie is a licensed private investigator in Missouri. She is the author of 14 books with more books and a film in the works.

Website: https://www.unxnetwork.com/



