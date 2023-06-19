Fade To Black - Mark O'Connell - June 21st

June 21st, 2023

Life Of J. Allen Hynek





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Mark O’Connell joins us to talk about the strange UFO career and work of Dr. J. Allen Hyneck. He will also discuss his experience writing some of the Star Trek Episodes.

Mark O'Connell has written several episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -- one of which, the DS9 episode Who Mourns For Morn?, was named by Hugo-winning science fiction writer Charlie Jane Anders as #72 on the io9.com list of the Top 100 Star Trek episodes of all time. Mark has had feature film projects in development with Disney, DreamWorks Animation, Launchpad Productions, Barcelona Films and Al Ruddy Productions. He currently writes the UFO blog, High Strangeness at www.highstrangenessufo.com and made his reality show debut in 2015 on Mysteries at the Monument on The Travel Channel. Mark teaches screenwriting at DePaul University in

Chicago.

