Fade To Black - Martin Keller - December 13th

December 13th, 2023

Encounters Of The 5th Kind





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Martin Keller will be exploring his high strangeness experiences and commenting on the current state of UFOlogy, now rebranded as UAP, including the ongoing congressional hearings in Washington. Plus, the major events that are featured in his “UFO memoir", THE SPACE PEN CLUB: Close Encounters of the 5th Kind, UFO Disclosure, Consciousness and Other Mind Zoomers.

Martin Keller is a former pop culture journalist, published author and un-produced screenplay writer, whose work has appeared in Rolling Stone, Leaders, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, Final Frontier, Billboard, Utne Reader, Right On! the Star Tribune, the Mpls-St. Paul Business Journal, City Pages and many others, with appearances on “Today,” “48 Hours,” PBS, Public Radio and more. Keller also has written Hijinx & Hearsay: Scenester Stories from Minnesota’s Pop Life and contributed to The Minnesota Series. For the past 25 years, he has worked as an award-winning public relations pro, including an adventurous stint for The Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI). The Space Pen Club is based, in part, on that period.

Websites:

https://www.thespacepenclub.com/

https://shop.mnhs.org/products/hijinx-and-hearsay

Premium Episode Download