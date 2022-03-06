Fade To Black - Maureen St. Germain - March 8th.

March 8th, 2022

It's Time to Elevate!

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Maureen St. Germain joins us for a night of elevating who you are... and we'll discuss her two latest books: "Opening the Akashic Records" and the revised and updated edition of "Beyond the Flower of Life".

Maureen is the founder of Akashic Records International (ARI) and Transformational Enterprises, Inc.

She has over 25 years of research and practical experience in the area of mystical and sacred traditions.

As a clear channel from Source and of your own guides, Maureen is continuously researching developing and introducing new methods that will help you connect with your own wisdom channel, change your future, improve your personal development and acquire spiritual awakening. Maureen has a personal connection with the Angels, Ascended Masters, Hathors, Divine Feminine and Dragons!

Maureen has taught in 14 countries including Japan, Taiwan, China Australia, Bulgaria, Egypt, Turkey, England, Scotland, Canada, Mexico and the US. Maureen has been featured in many magazines, trade publications and national radio including Fade to Black and Coast to Coast. Her books and CDs have been published into Chinese, Russian and Italian.

Website: https://stgermainmysteryschool.com/

