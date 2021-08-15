Fade To Black - Micah Hanks - August 16th.

August 16th, 2021

FAA and UAPs

.

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Micah Hanks joins us to discuss his latest article about the FAA and reporting UAPs... we will also discuss the news on The Debrief and around the world.

Micah is a writer, podcaster, history fanatic, science enthusiast, and philosophy junkie. His areas of focus include current events, cultural studies, technology, unexplained phenomena, and ways the future of humankind may be influenced by science and innovation in the coming decades.

Micah has appeared on numerous television and radio programs, including Coast to Coast AM with George Noory, Caravan to Midnight with John B.

Wells, the History Channel’s Guts and Bolts, CNN Radio and of course, Fade to Black.

He is author of several books, including The Ghost Rockets, Mysticism and the Molecule: The Search for Sentient Intelligence from Other Worlds, Reynolds Mansion: An Invitation to the Past and The UFO Singularity.

Micah currently hosts The Micah Hanks Program, formerly known as The Gralien Report, the Middle Theory podcast and The Seven Ages Audio Journal podcast and writes for the DeBrief.org website.

Websites:

http://www.micahhanks.com

https://thedebrief.org/

Premium Episode Download